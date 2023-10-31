News From Law.com

After a couple years of getting poached by ravenous Big Law firms seeking to keep up with intense demand in capital markets and M&A practices, midsize firms are finally in a position to settle the score.One in four Big Law associates plan to quit their firm in the next year, according to a recent Major, Lindsey & Africa report. Excess capacity and low billable hours have some associates seeing the writing on the wall, if their firms haven't spelled out the situation for them.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 31, 2023, 1:23 PM

