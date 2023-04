News From Law.com

A Big Law attorney who is a defendant in a New Jersey insurance fraud suit must sit for a second deposition after he gave evasive answers the first time around, a special master has ruled. Lee Rosebush of Baker Hostetler was even more evasive in his deposition than was indicated in the plaintiffs' moving papers, Special Master Dennis Cavanaugh ruled in the suit, Lifescan v. Smith.

April 14, 2023, 4:26 PM

