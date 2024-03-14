Big Law Associates Ex-Boyfriend Sentenced to 15 Months for T...

News From Law.com

th Markin was an FBI trainee in 2021 when he traded on nonpublic deal information that he stole from his then-girlfriend while she was working from home as a Big Law associate. His sentencing this week for an insider trading scheme highlights the continued security concerns for Am Law 200 firms, especially those with hybrid working arrangements for their lawyers. Markin was sentenced to 15 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said.

March 14, 2024, 5:46 PM

