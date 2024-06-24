Big Law and Big Sports: More Money, Law Firms and Work | Law...

News From Law.com

More law firms are betting on growing their sports practices amid recent changes in amateur and professional sports, finding it hard to ignore the multi-practice work that teams and leagues are bringing to firms. Employment and antitrust issues in name, image and likeness licensing for NCAA athletes. Private equity investment in teams and leagues. The skyrocketing investment in elite women's sports. Changing media rights deals that will be in the tens of billions.

June 24, 2024, 5:00 AM

