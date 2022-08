News From Law.com

Sioux Center, Iowa-based Versova, one of the nation's biggest egg suppliers, has tapped its outside counsel Jan Kramer as its first general counsel. Kramer joins from Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, where she has served as a legal adviser to Versova and its farms for more than 15 years.

Agriculture

August 30, 2022, 2:59 PM