Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bernstein-Burkley PC on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ANKR PBC, Exponential Digital LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by K&L Gates on behalf of natural gas exploration companies Big Dog Energy LLC and Sandy Energy LP, accuses the defendants of failing to pay invoices for supplied natural gas in accordance with an executed written gas purchase agreement. The case is 3:22-cv-00203, Big Dog Energy, LLC et al v. Primeblock Operations LLC et al.

Energy

November 11, 2022, 5:54 AM