Davis, Polk & Wardwell advised Exxon Mobil and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher advised hydrocarbon exploration company Piorneer Natural Resources out of Irvine, Texas, in the former's $59.5 billion acquisition of the latter. It is the largest M&A thus far in 2023 (by over $17 billion) and a massive shot in the arm to overall deal value of the market.

Energy

October 11, 2023, 10:12 AM

