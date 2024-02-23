Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Faces Over $5M Lawsuit A...

News From Law.com

The group whose website lists it as the nation's largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network has been hit with a class action lawsuit in federal district court in Tampa, Florida—a state with a sustained surge in data breach litigation observed by Law.com Radar and experts. Mariya Weekes, senior counsel at Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman in Coral Gables and a former Broward Circuit Court judge, represents the plaintiff, Angeleana Goebel, who sued the defendant, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Corp.

Cybersecurity

February 23, 2024, 12:52 PM

nature of claim: /