Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Tiana Demas and David E. Mills have stepped in as defense counsel to Cox Media Group in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Nov. 8 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kastorf Law and Liddle Sheets Coulson, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's affiliated websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:22-cv-04462, Bienkowski et al v. Cox Media Group, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 23, 2022, 7:20 AM