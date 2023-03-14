New Suit - Trademark

Clark Hill filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Bien Trucha IP Inc., an operator of Mexican restaurants. The suit names No Manches Mexican Grill LLC for using confusingly similar marks for its restaurant and food offerings as the plaintiff's trademarked No Manches and A Toda Madre restaurants and products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01578, Bien Trucha IP, Inc. v. No Manches Mexican Grill, LLC et al.

