Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison Mahoney on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Heinzen Manufacturing to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Galfand Berger LLP on behalf of a Ready Pac worker claiming injuries from an industrial produce dryer. The case is 1:23-cv-04030, Bien Aime v. Heinzen Manufacturing, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Jean L Bien Aime

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-29

Heinzen Manufacturing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims