New Suit - Product Liability

Signature Solar was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was brought by Steptoe & Johnson on behalf of Mark A. Bielstein and Rachelle R. Bielstein, whose vacation home in the Bahamas burned down due to an allegedly defective battery system in the defendant's self-installation solar kit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01786, Bielstein et al. v. Signature Solar LLC.

Renewable Energy

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM