Who Got The Work

Vincent P. Antaki and Chad E. Willits of Reminger have stepped in to defend Caregivers for Independence in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed Nov. 28 in Ohio Southern District Court by Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox, contends that home health care providers who worked overnight in clients' homes were not paid overtime for hours in excess of 40 hours a week. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland, is 1:22-cv-00766, Biele, on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated employees v. Caregivers for Independence, LLC.

Health Care

December 24, 2022, 11:32 AM