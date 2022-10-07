Bidens Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Survives Another Legal ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Wisconsin dismissed a challenge to President Joe Biden's effort to forgive student loans for millions of American borrowers. Judge William C. Griesbach of the Badger state's Eastern District found plaintiff Brown County Taxpayers Association lacked standing to challenge the order issued in August. "If every federal taxpayer could sue to challenge any government expenditure, the federal courts would cease to function as courts of law and would be cast in the role of general complaint bureaus," the judge wrote.

Government

October 07, 2022, 12:00 PM