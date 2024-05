News From Law.com

Former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, who left President Joe Biden's cabinet in March, is joining Cincinnati-born Am Law 100 firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister as a partner in the public affairs strategies group and in the new role of firmwide chair of public policy.

May 13, 2024, 4:29 PM

