The U.S. Senate confirmed Assistant U.S. Attorney and Air Force veteran Mary Kathleen "Kay" Costello for a federal trial court judgeship in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with a 52-41 bipartisan vote of support, becoming President Joe Biden's 12th openly LGBTQ+ judicial nominee appointed to the federal bench.

Aerospace & Defense

September 18, 2024, 2:04 PM