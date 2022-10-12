Bidens Judicial Picks Cruise Through Hearing as Senate Panel...

News From Law.com

President Joe Biden's picks for seats on a federal appeals court and several trial courts cruised through their confirmation hearings Wednesday as the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed forward with hearings during the two-week recess. The hearings came as the November midterm elections loom, along with the possibility that Democrats may lose control of the Senate. Sen. Dick Durbin opened the hearing by noting that when Republicans were in control of the committee under former President Donald Trump, the panel held hearings during several recesses.

October 12, 2022, 2:17 PM