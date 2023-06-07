Bidens Bench Nominees Face Harsh Questioning at Senate Judic...

News From Law.com

Another group of President Joe Biden's nominees for the federal bench went before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning. The hearing, featuring four nominees, comes as a flurry of other judicial news has pushed Biden's effort to fill empty seats back into the limelight. A vote on a long-running and controversial nominee was withdrawn just as the hearing ended, and a number of other nominees were announced. Still, Wednesday's hearing offered a few fireworks from committee Republicans, consistent with previous GOP efforts to subject Biden's picks to harsh criticism.

June 07, 2023, 4:13 PM

