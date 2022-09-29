Bidens 3rd Circuit, Pa. Trial Court Picks Move Out of Judici...

News From Law.com

President Joe Biden's nominees to federal trial courts in Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Third Circuit nominees Cindy Chung received a 12-10 vote from the panel, while Tamika Montgomery-Reeves was approved in a 13-9 vote. Chung is currently the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. If confirmed, she would be the first Asian American to sit on the court.

Government

September 29, 2022, 11:42 AM