Biden to Nominate Dallas Magistrate to U.S. Court of Appeals...

President Joe Biden on Friday announced he will nominate U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez as a candidate to the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Ramirez has served as a judge for the Northern District of Texas since 2002. If confirmed, Ramirez would be the first Latina on the conservative court. Ramirez is "extraordinarily qualified, experienced and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution," the White House said in a press release.

April 14, 2023, 11:58 AM

