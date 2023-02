News From Law.com

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated federal prosecutor Jabari Wamble to a seat on the U.S. district court in Kansas. Wamble, an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Kansas, was previously Biden's pick for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, but his nomination for that seat expired at the end of the last Congress. The Tenth Circuit seat has been vacant since Judge Mary Briscoe took senior status in March 2021.

Government

February 22, 2023, 1:02 PM