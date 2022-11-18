Biden Administration Asks SCOTUS to Intervene in Student Loa...

News From Law.com

The Biden administration on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow its student loan forgiveness program to go into effect pending an appeal in a federal circuit court, or grant review and decide the legal issues in the current term. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, in an emergency request to vacate a nationwide injunction against the program, told the justices that the injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit "leaves millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo."

District of Columbia

November 18, 2022, 1:14 PM