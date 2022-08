New Suit

Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, and Walmart were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Weller Green Toups & Terrell on behalf of Laura Biddle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-00125, Biddle v. Walmart Stores Texas, LLC et al.

Business Services

August 29, 2022, 1:39 PM