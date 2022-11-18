New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

The Walt Disney Company was hit with an antitrust class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the price of streaming live pay television services. The suit claims Disney has used its acquisition of Hulu and ESPN to create anticompetitive agreements for subscription-based livestreaming television services, resulting in the class paying a nearly 100% price increase for competitor streaming subscriptions. The class action was filed by Bathaee Dunne LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07317, Biddle et al v. The Walt Disney Company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 18, 2022, 6:44 PM