Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against the Hanover Area School District to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by the Comitz Law Firm on behalf of April L. Biddinger and her 14-year-old son, accuses the defendant of failing to protect the minor from a physical attack by another student at school. The case is 3:22-cv-01509, Biddinger v. Hanover Area School District.

Pennsylvania

September 27, 2022, 6:38 PM