A city ordinance barring harassment of patients outside an abortion clinic does not violate the First Amendment, a federal judge in Newark, New Jersey has ruled. An ordinance creating buffer zones outside the clinic in Englewood is narrowly tailored to protect the government's legitimate interest in allowing women to seek abortions, U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton ruled when she dismissed the challenge by a so-called sidewalk counselor.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 2:52 PM