New Suit - Wrongful Death

Eli Lilly was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Perdue & Kidd on behalf of the estate of Linda B. Bice, who died from diabetic shock after a Glucagon Emergency Kit allegedly malfunctioned. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00878, Bice et al. v. Eli Lilly & Co.