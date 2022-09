Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against TD Bank to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the LaBonte Law Group on behalf of Bical Development. The case is 1:22-cv-05718, Bical Development Inc. v. TD Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2022, 6:02 PM