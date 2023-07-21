New Suit - Product Liability

Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Knie & Shealy on behalf of Geraldine Bibby, who claims that titanium and cobalt were found in her blood system after an alleged defective hip implant snapped due to fretting and corrosion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-03510, Bibb v. Stryker Corporation.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Geraldine Bibb

Plaintiffs

Knie And Shealy

defendants

Stryker Corporation

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims