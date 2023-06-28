Bibb County Jury Returns $40M Verdict Against Hospitals Afte...

News From Law.com

A Bibb County State Court jury has returned a $40 million wrongful death verdict against a pair of central Georgia hospitals accused of negligent training that resulted in the prolonged provision of life-saving care.Plaintiff counsel credit the nine-figure outcome to their ability to convey the defendants' medical breaches through "a compelling story" and captivating demonstratives at trial. Meanwhile, defense counsel for the only physician cleared of wrongdoing attribute jurors' apportionment of zero liability to their administration of "justice" for the plaintiffs and "fairness" for the co-defendant.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 9:50 AM

