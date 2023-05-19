New Suit - Copyright

Showtime Networks and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with the 2014 television series 'Penny Dreadful.' The lawsuit was brought by White & Case on behalf of Anna Biani, a member of creative writing platform, 'Murders & Roses: Victorian London Crime and Scandals.' According to the suit, Biani claims that the writers and producers of Penny Dreadful mirrored key characters within the series after four of her original characters without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03845, Biani v. Showtime Networks, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 19, 2023, 9:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Anna Biani

Plaintiffs

White & Case

defendants

Showtime Digital, Inc.

Showtime Networks, Inc.

David Nevins

Doe 1

Doe 2

John Logan

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims