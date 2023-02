New Suit - ERISA

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Gottlieb and Greenspan on behalf of the practice group of Dr. Jeffrey Farkas, which seeks reimbursement for the performance of emergency brain surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01054, Bianco v. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Business Services

February 08, 2023, 7:02 PM