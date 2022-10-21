New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by DiCello Levitt Gutzler and the Cochran Firm on behalf of Rugieyatu Bhonopha, alleges that phthalates and other endocrine disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair products caused the plaintiff to develop fibroids. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06395, Bhonopha v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 8:32 PM