New Suit - Trade Secrets

Squire Patton Boggs filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of project management and staffing provider BHI Energy I Power Services. The suit pursues claims against KVP Holdings and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01981, Bhi Energy I Power Services, LLC v. Kvp Holdings, LLC et al.

Business Services

September 07, 2022, 6:19 AM