Richards, Layton & Finger directors Rudolf Koch and Jason J. Rawnsley have entered appearances Plug Power's top officers and directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 25 in Delaware District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Denish Bhavsar, accuses the defendants of providing false revenue projections while concealing supply chain backlogs and other issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00096, Bhavsar et al. v. Marsh et al.
Automotive
March 07, 2024, 9:48 AM