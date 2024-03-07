Who Got The Work

Richards, Layton & Finger directors Rudolf Koch and Jason J. Rawnsley have entered appearances Plug Power's top officers and directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 25 in Delaware District Court by the Brown Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Denish Bhavsar, accuses the defendants of providing false revenue projections while concealing supply chain backlogs and other issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00096, Bhavsar et al. v. Marsh et al.

Automotive

March 07, 2024, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Denish Bhavsar

Samhita Gera

defendants

Andrew Marsh

David Mindnich

Gary K. Willis

George C. McNamee

Gregory Kenausis

Jean Bua

Johnathan Silver

Kavita Mahtani

Kyungyeol Song

Lucas P. Schneider

Maureen O. Helmer

Paul B. Middleton

Sanjay Shrestha

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws