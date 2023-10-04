Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Mark R.S. Foster and Peter B. Morrison have stepped in to represent Hawaiian Electric Industries and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, which arises from a series of severe wildfires that broke out in Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui, was filed Aug. 24 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Portnoy Law Firm. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the company's prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to combat existing challenges. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-04332, Bhangal v. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. et al.

