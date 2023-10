Who Got The Work

John M. O'Connor and Patrick G. Brady of Epstein Becker & Green have stepped in to defend Home Depot in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Aug. 18 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Janelle J. Romero on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-06223, Bhagirathee v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2023, 2:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Shiwa Bhagirathee

Plaintiffs

Gen Esq Law PLLC

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA