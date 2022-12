New Suit - Contract

Fidelity National Title Co. and Sanford P. Aron were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court centered on a $10.5 million commercial real property purchase. The court action was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of BGH Holdings, which alleges breach of contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00672, Bgh Holdings, LLC v. Aron et al.