New Suit - Intellectual Property

DLA Piper filed a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of BGC Inc., which operates the non-profit organization known as Black Girls Code, against former CEO Kimberly Bryant. The court action contends that Bryant has harmed the organization by rerouting the former website to a page that allegedly discloses BGC’s confidential and privileged information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04801, Bgc, Inc., a California nonprofit organization v. Bryant.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 22, 2022, 7:10 PM