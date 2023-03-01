Who Got The Work

Lisa Glasband of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for the Township of Monroe, Middlesex County, New Jersey in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 6 in New Jersey District Court by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, contends that Monroe unilaterally blocked BFI Waste System of New Jersey's access to municipal sewers for the disposal of leachate generated from the landfill in breach of its contract with BFI. The lawsuit seeks damages from Monroe to share in all past and future costs and to cooperate as a liable party in the ongoing cleanup activities at the landfill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-00059, BFI Waste Systems Of New Jersey, Inc. v. Township Of Monroe, Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Government

March 01, 2023, 7:02 AM