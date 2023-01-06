New Suit - CERCLA

BFI Waste Systems of New Jersey sued the Township of Monroe Friday in New Jersey District Court in relation to a closed municipal landfill and Superfund site. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, contends that Monroe unilaterally blocked BFI’s access to municipal sewers for the disposal of leachate generated from the landfill in breach of its contract with BFI. The lawsuit seeks damages from Monroe to share in all past and future costs and to cooperate as a liable party in the ongoing cleanup activities at the landfill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00059, BFI Waste Systems Of New Jersey, Inc. v. Township Of Monroe.

