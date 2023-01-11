Litigation Surge - Washington | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Class actions surged in Washington last month. At least 16 federal cases were initiated in December, triple the usual monthly average. More than half the suits are part of a wave of antitrust cases accusing real estate companies of colluding to set lease rates at AI-generated values. In addition, Travel Guard and AIG were sued for allegedly charging hidden 'customer service' fees for travel insurance. Plus, T-Mobile is accused of failing to protect customers from 'SIM-swap' schemes, where a fraudster impersonates a customer and convinces the carrier to transfer the customer's phone number to the fraudster's SIM card.
Real Estate
January 11, 2023, 1:11 PM