Litigation Surge - Texas | K&L Gates | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | K&L Gates

Heart to Heart Hospice launched a volley of lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month in Texas. At least eight federal cases were filed challenging the department's demand for reimbursement of purported Medicare overpayments; according to the complaints, DHHS's omission of 'zero-paid' claims when using a statistical sampling and extrapolation process to calculate overpayments violates statutory and regulatory mandates as well as the plaintiff's right to due process. Heart to Heart Hospice is represented by K&L Gates.

Government

February 08, 2024, 12:29 PM

nature of claim: /