Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Dollar Tree | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree was pummeled with data breach class actions last month based on a cyberattack against third-party vendor Zeroed-In Technologies. At least 16 federal cases were filed in Maryland, Florida and Virginia on behalf of customers and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in the attack. According to the complaints, Zeroed-In detected the breach in early August, but failed to provide notice until late November. The Florida cases have been consolidated in Florida Middle District Court, and a similar motion to consolidate the Maryland cases has been filed in Maryland District Court. Dollar Tree is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Zeroed-In is backed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2024, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /