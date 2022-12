Litigation Surge - DLA Piper | BASF

DLA Piper launched a litigation campaign against auto repair shops in Massachusetts last week on behalf of BASF, the German chemicals supplier. The firm brought five new federal contract cases accusing the shops of violating their requirements agreements by failing to purchase enough paint, primer and other refinish products from BASF. Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein is also backing the lawsuits.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 21, 2022, 4:59 PM