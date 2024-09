Litigation Surge - Colorado | Patent

Patent cases surged in Colorado last week. At least five patent lawsuits were filed, four of which were launched by serial litigant Patent Armory; the suits, backed by Rabicoff Law, allege that companies' automated customer service platforms infringe five patents owned by the plaintiff. Defendants include Aims Community College, Employers Mutual Casualty, Modivcare Solutions and Time2Market Cloud Services.

AI & Automation

September 10, 2024, 1:40 PM