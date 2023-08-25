Litigation Surge - Nevada | Equal Employment Opportunity Com...

Litigation Surge - Nevada | Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Restaurants and bars in Nevada were hit with a flurry of lawsuits by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday. The agency launched four federal employment cases against businesses in Las Vegas and Laughlin; the suits accuse restaurants and bars of failing to protect female servers, hostesses and cooks from sexual harassment while also neglecting to protect gay and lesbian employees not just from derogatory comments, but also physical violence and death threats. Businesses under fire include Bouchon at The Venetian, La Catrina Bar & Grill, Mariscos El Puerto and Laughlin River Lodge Hotel & Casino.

August 25, 2023, 12:45 PM

