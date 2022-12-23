Who Got The Work

Christopher W. Kaul and Jacob Lasley of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons have entered appearances for GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Nov. 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Irpino, Avin & Hawkins on behalf of Jason and Sara Bezou. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:22-cv-04441, Bezou et al v. Geovera Specialty Insurance Company.

