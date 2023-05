New Suit - Consumer

Ally Financial, a bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and Larry H. Miller Dodge were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The suit was brought pro se by Anthony Leo Montez and Bezos Investments Express Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00753, Bezos Investments Express Trust v. Ally Financial et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 5:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Bezos Investments Express Trust

defendants

Ally Financial

Larry H Miller Dodge

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws