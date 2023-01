New Suit - ERISA

Mutual of Omaha Insurance, a financial services company offering life insurance policies, and other Norman International were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case, for a claim brought under a life insurance policy, was brought by John R. Foley PC on behalf of Kristy Bezenah. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10190, Bezenah v. Norman International Incorporated et al.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 4:15 PM